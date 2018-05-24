Rescue personnel called to near drowning of child in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters confirm that units were called Thursday afternoon to the near drowning of a young child at a home in the Charter Point neighborhood off University Boulevard North.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue wouldn't give any details, but they were tending to a pediatric patient on Whispering Inlet Drive.

Police are keeping News4Jax and other media at the end of the street, only allowing residents with identification turn into the neighborhood. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

