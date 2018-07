JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child who was reported to have nearly drowned Thursday afternoon on Heckscher Drive on Fort George Island, was transported to UF Health Jacksonville in critical condition.

A Jacksonville Fire-Rescue spokesman said rescue personnel were sent to the Alimacani Boat Ramp, along the St. Johns River, but had no details what happened.

Police were also called, but could not provide any information about the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.