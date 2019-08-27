Residents relieved arrest made after Westside Jacksonville burglaries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have arrested a man who is now facing multiples charges after several burglaries targeting businesses and homes on the Westside.

Mitchell Timpf, 29, was taken into custody and faces nine burglary charges. The burglaries were reported between June 20 and Aug. 14.

Business owners along Normandy Boulevard are breathing a sigh of relief after learning of the arrest. Michael Miller said his vape shop was hit three times in 10 days, with damages adding up to about $6,000.

"It's unnerving that somebody is able to come in and just take what we are building," Miller said.

Surveillance video from the Big House of Vapors shows a man rummaging through a cash register before climbing out of a hole where the air conditioning unit had been knocked out of place less than a minute earlier.

News4Jax spoke with Janet Todd, who has known Timpf for eight years. She said she let him stay in her Westside home before evicting him earlier in the summer. She said thousands of dollars and sentimental pieces were taken from her home.

"There's nothing left except the paint on the walls," Todd said.

Court records show Timpf and his girlfriend were on suspicion of burglary and trespassing two weeks ago. They have a 7-year-old daughter together.

An arrest report shows during an interview, Timpf's girlfriend told investigators he burglarized a Little Caesars, Vale Food Company in Riverside, Big House of Vapors and the home of a childhood friend.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.