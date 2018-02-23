Reward increased to $20K for information in 7-year-old's shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy was increased to $20,000, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Thursday night.

Investigators said Tashawn Gallon was playing in a Durkeeville front yard on Sunday night when he was killed in the crossfire of a gun battle.

Tashawn was among a group of adults, some of whom were felons, that was gathered outside the home on Mt. Herman Street shortly after 9 p.m. when someone in an SUV stopped and opened fire, Sheriff Mike Williams previously reported.

The boy was shot and killed as someone inside the vehicle and another person in the yard traded gunfire that night, Williams said.

After the shooting, First Coast Crime Stoppers offered an increased reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) later partnered with the Sheriff’s Office to offer an additional $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

