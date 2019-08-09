Riverside bakery ranked among top allergy-friendly sweets shops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you have a food allergy or intolerance, you know just how hard it can be to eat out.

But if you need to satisfy your sweet tooth, this Jacksonville bakery -- which just made an inaugural list of top-rated bakeries and ice cream shops in the county to find an allergy-friendly treat -- may be for you.

Sweet Theory Baker Co. on King Street in Riverside came in at No. 12 on AllergyEats' 2019 list of the Top Allergy-Friendly Sweets Shops in America.

AllergyEats' 2019 list of Top Allergy-Friendly Sweets Shops in America: Starry Lane Bakery (San Diego, California) Annie May’s Sweet Café (Louisville, Kentucky) Holy Donut (Portland, Maine) Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats (Washington, D.C.) Dee’s One Smart Cookie (Glastonbury, Connecticut) Jennifer Lee’s Gourmet Bakery (Boston, Massachusetts) Blacker’s Bakeshop (Newton, Massachusetts) A La Mode Shoppe (New York, New York) Super Sundaes Ice Cream (Hillsborough, New Jersey) YoYo Donuts & Coffee Bar (Minnetonka, Minnesota) Tipping Cow (Somerville, Massachusetts) Sweet Theory Baking Co. (Jacksonville, Florida) Twist Bakery & Café (Millis, Massachusetts) Baked By Yael (Washington, D.C.) Sensitive Sweets (Fountain Valley, California)

It was the only one in Florida to crack the list of 15 eateries with desserts for those with food allergies.

Sweet Theory has been making cinnamon rolls, doughnuts, biscuits, cakes, cupcakes and cookies since 2012. Its treats and facility are free of eggs, dairy and peanuts. But the shop's gluten-free items include coffee cakes, cupcakes, brownies, brownie bites, cookies, loaf cakes, whoopie cakes and cake slice.

"We make/bake all of our items fresh daily, by hand, in smaller (ish) batches, favoring all-natural and organic ingredients," reads Sweet Theory's website.

Sweet Theory is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. But it's advised you go earlier in the day rather than later, as the shop will close early for the day if it sells out.

According to AllergyEats, the list was compiled based on reviews of food-allergic diners across the United States on its app and website.

