JSO: Husband, wife dead after murder-suicide in San Souci

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were sent to the San Souci neighborhood after a man called 911, telling a dispatcher that he killed his wife and was prepared to take his own life.

According to Sgt. Mark Musser, patrol units were dispatched to Goltare Drive at about 3:25 p.m. When they arrived, police made numerous attempts to contact the people inside the home, but the attempts were unsucessful.

Eventually, members of the SWAT team got into the home, Musser said. Inside, they found a man and woman inside a bedroom.

No weapon was immediately recovered by investigators, Musser said. The exact cause of death was unclear.

Musser said the incident appeared to be domestic. There were no outstanding suspects.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.