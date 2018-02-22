Robocall: Mandarin Oaks Elementary student found with BB gun on bus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Mandarin Oaks Elementary School student was found in possession of a BB gun on Thursday, according to a robocall call sent to students' parents.

The robocall notified parent that the student displayed the BB gun to other students on a bus.

"(The) item was not displayed in a threatening manner and there was no threat to school safety," the robocall said.

The BB gun was immediately confiscated, the robocall said.

A Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"BB guns are prohibited items on campus, and any student who violates the Code of Conduct will be disciplined accordingly."

