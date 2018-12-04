Russell Tillis wants to depose trial judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of kidnapping, killing and dismembering a young woman before burying her in the yard of his Southside home wants to depose the judge in his murder trial.

Russell Tillis and Judge Mark Borello have had animated conversations in open court throughout the drawn-out legal process.

Tillis has been in jail since May 2015, when he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, resisting arrest and battery of an officer. After one mistrial was declared, Tillis pleaded guilty last year to third-degree felony assault on a police officer and was sentenced to 862 days in jail, most of that being time served.

While awaiting trial on the aggravated assault charges, Tillis was also charged with murder in the death of Joni Lynn Gunter, whose remains were found buried in the yard of Tillis' Southside home.

Tillis faces the death penalty in the murder case, which is set for trial in May, and has been through a series of lawyers.

Most recently, Borello dismissed Tillis' complaints about attorney Michael Bossen, saying he was providing adequate counsel and giving Tillis the option to either represent himself or have Bossen represent him.

Tillis agreed to accept Bossen but said he would object to the appointment.

Bossen filed the motion to depose Borello, which would be highly unusual. It's unclear what information Bossen is looking for from the judge.

The State Attorney's Office has filed a motion to block the deposition.

A hearing has been set for Wednesday on the matter, and another pretrial hearing on the motions is set for Dec. 17.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.