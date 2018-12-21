Salvation Army to open cold night shelter Friday, Saturday to homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Salvation Army in Jacksonville will open its cold night shelter at 900 W. Adams St. at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec.21 and Saturday, Dec. 22. Future nights are to be determined by the temperatures.

The Salvation Army in Jacksonville opens the cold night shelter when overnight lows dip below 42 degrees, providing protection and relief to homeless men, women, and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night.

A hot dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., as it is at the Center of Hope every night of the year. After dinner, guests will be given a safe and warm place to sleep for the night and breakfast the following morning.

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 149 years in the United States. Nearly 35 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster survivors, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children. About 84 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.