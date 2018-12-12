San Marco mom was warming up car when it was stolen, she says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mother says she was just trying to warm up her car on a cold day when it was stolen out of the driveway of her San Marco home.

It took only three minutes for the thief to take off with Diana DiStefano's Nissan Altima.

"I thought it was a bad joke. I mean, who would do that?" DiStefano said. "You don't expect in three minutes your car to disappear."

The mother-of-two said the battery on her key fob broke, so she left her keys in the car while it was running as she tried to heat it up Tuesday morning before taking her kids to school.

"I have a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old, and I didn't want them to be cold," she said.

Not only did the thief get away with her car, but DiStefano said she had some sentimental items inside she also wants returned.

DiStefano said her 2002 Nissan Altima is gold and has a Florida firefighter license plate. She did not reveal the tag number.

According to Florida law, it's illegal to leave a car running while unattended, and drivers in violation face a fine up to $100. DiStefano filed a police report, and officers are on the lookout for her car.

"I just want my vehicle," DiStefano said. "If you're the one who took my vehicle, give it back to me."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.