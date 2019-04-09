Savannah's 'Tequila's Town' restaurant coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A taste of Savannah is coming to Jacksonville.

Our news partner, the Daily Record, reports "Tequila's Town" plans to open off Atlantic Boulevard and San Pablo Road this June.

The family owned-business has two locations in Savannah...serving up Tex-Mex style dishes, as well as authentic Mexican cuisine.

The restaurant has won several awards including "Best New Restaurant" from Savannah Magazine.

It is expected to seat 165 guests indoors, Jax Daily Record reports.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.