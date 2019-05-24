City Council gets look at sales tax legislation for schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new tax to repair schools in Duval County is taking a step closer to reality. Legislation is being introduced to the City Council that will allow the measure to go on the ballot in November.

At that point, voters would decide if a half-cent sales tax increase could be used to pay for school repairs and improvement in Duval County.

Even though it’s a School Board issue, the City Council has to decide if the measure can go on the ballot for a special election in November.

DOCUMENT: Proposed City Council resolution

The proposed tax would bring in about $80 million a year and would pay for the estimated $1.9 billion facilities master plan, which would renovate, replace and consolidate the city’s aging schools -- the oldest in the state, on average.

The proposal says the district will consolidate small schools for improved learning and operation efficiencies. It will also build new schools in needed areas to bring equality to education across the city.

The Duval County School Board is listed as the author of the legislation.

In the past, some City Council members, including outgoing president Aaron Bowman, have told News4Jax there is concern about the plan, and they are not sure if a special election just to decide this issue is feasible.

Once introduced on Tuesday, the matter will go to council committees for debate.

If approved, it could go on the ballot in November.

