JFRD: At least 1 injured in school bus crash on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person on a school bus was injured in a crash Monday afternoon on the city's Westside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The wreck was reported about 4:30 p.m. on 103rd Street at Hillman Drive, just west of Ricker Road.

According to JFRD, the bus driver's 911 call indicated that there were injuries on the bus.

It's unclear how many students were on board or which school they attend.

News4Jax is on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.