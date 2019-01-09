Scissors-wielding man tries to rob FSCJ student, staff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Staff members of Florida State College at Jacksonville said a man attempted to rob a student at the university's downtown campus on Wednesday.

According to an emergency notification, a student told security he was approached at about 7:45 a.m. in Parking Lot 7. The would-be robber was said to be carrying a pair of scissors.

The man was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, a gray hat and carrying lunch bag. He's believed to be about 40-years-old, 6-feet tall and 150 pounds in weight.

Anyone with information is asked to notify campus security.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.