Bride-to-be finds answers, new wedding venue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Beach bride-to-be found answers and a new wedding venue on Friday after the city filed a lawsuit against the Tuscan River Estate property owner, leaving her scrambling to find a new location to exchange vows.

Nikki Morris learned Wednesday, just a month before she exchanges vows April 28, that she could no longer get married at her dream venue.

"This house popped up and it's beautiful. The grounds in the back are even more breathtaking," Morris told News4Jax. "I had a perfect spot for the ceremony right under an oak tree on the river."

The city of Jacksonville has filed a lawsuit and a temporary injunction against the owner of Tuscan River Estate, which is located along the St. Johns River in the Miramar neighborhood off San Jose Boulevard.

Morris and her fiance, John, booked the venue, signed the contract and paid the deposit in May. She was upset with the city, saying after the temporary injunction was filed in early March, a judge granted permission for two other wedding events to take place at the venue, but not hers.

COURT DOCUMENTS: City lawsuit against Tuscan River Estate | Temporary injunction against property

The temporary injunction says the property can no longer host events with more than 50 guests except for a wedding that already took place March 17 and a wedding scheduled for April 21. The other two weddings had to have 100 guests or less.

But Morris' April 28 wedding isn't allowed to be held at Tuscan River Estate.

News4Jax reported Thursday that the lawsuit claims property owner Michael Johnigean is using the property for short-term rentals and social activities, which he says isn't true.

The next day, News4Jax learned that the temporary injunction claims the property failed to meet the Fire Prevention Code requirements, which Johnigean says is also wrong. According to him, a fire chief recently came to the property and found it met all requirements.

Morris was left frustrated and confused as to why two other weddings were allowed to happen after the injunction was filed, but not hers.

According to an attorney for the city, that's because the property owner originally said there were two more events scheduled, but later told the court there were an additional two, including Morris' wedding. By that point, the attorney told News4Jax on Friday, it was too late to include the additional two events because the judge had already signed the motion.

Shortly after learning why her wedding cannot take place at the Tuscan River Estate, Morris said, she found a new venue nearby. She also said she's confident she and her wedding party will still be allowed to use the Tuscan River Estate for lodging.

