Search for missing man last seen in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen in Moncrief.

Officers said Alfred Jackson, 53, was in the Harvey's Food Store parking lot on West Moncrief Road around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen with several people. Police are trying to locate him and make sure he is safe.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.