Search on for man police call armed and dangerous

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are searching for 33-year-old Brian Branch and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agency is trying to track down the Jacksonville man and a reward of up to $3,000 is being offered.

Branch is described as being about 5-feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 172 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or see him, you're asked not to approach him but to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.