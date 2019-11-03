Search on for missing 74-year-old Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with dementia.

Officers said Rufus Odoms, 74, walked away from his home sometime after going to bed Saturday night.

Odoms was last seen on Gilmore Street and is believed to have left on foot from the area.

His family said he has a noticeable limp, has dementia, and left his home without a cellphone or cash.

Odoms is described as five foot six inches tall and weighs around 124 pounds. He's African American, has gray hair, and was wearing a tan shirt and pants with a black jacket when he disappeared.

Anyone who sees Odoms, or knows where he may be is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

