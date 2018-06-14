Jacksonville

Semi-automatic handgun seized from teen, Jacksonville police say

By Josh Williams - Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Another gun off the streets," read a message posted on Twitter from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Thursday afternoon.

Officers posted the above picture, noting the gun in the teen's pants. Detectives did not say where the teen was found.

Instead the tweet focused on the idea of "see something, say something". 

"If you see something suspicious, call police," the Tweet read.

 

