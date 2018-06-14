Semi-automatic handgun seized from teen, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Another gun off the streets," read a message posted on Twitter from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Thursday afternoon.

Officers posted the above picture, noting the gun in the teen's pants. Detectives did not say where the teen was found.

Instead the tweet focused on the idea of "see something, say something".

"If you see something suspicious, call police," the Tweet read.

We encountered this teenager today. Walking down the street with a loaded semi automatic handgun. Another gun off the streets of #Jacksonville thanks to an alert detective who noticed it. If you see something suspicious, call police. pic.twitter.com/8X3t8vIGfr — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.