Semi-truck catches fire on I-295 near Dames Point Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A semi-truck fire on Interstate 295 on Jacksonville's Southside forced authorities to briefly shut down some lanes of the interstate late Wednesday morning.

The vehicle fire was initially reported at 11:24 a.m. on I-295 south of the Dames Point Bridge near the Merrill Road exit, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire department said two units responded to the incident. No injuries were reported at the scene and crews were able to bring the situation under control shortly after arrival.

The incident forced authorities to temporarily divert traffic from the interstate to the Merrill Road exit.

