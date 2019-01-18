Serious injuries reported in Sherwood Forest house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was injured in a house fire Friday afternoon in the Sherwood Forest area of the Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded about noon to the blaze on Trout River Boulevard near Frankella Road.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but according to JFRD, there were serious injuries reported and at least one person was being transported for treatment.

It's unclear how the first started or the extent of damage caused to the home.

Crews have responded to the 5100 block of Trout River Bld to a residential structure fire....the fire is out but there are serious injuries being tended to now, preparing for transport. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 18, 2019

