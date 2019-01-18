Jacksonville

Serious injuries reported in Sherwood Forest house fire

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews able to extinguish flames

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was injured in a house fire Friday afternoon in the Sherwood Forest area of the Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. 

Crews responded about noon to the blaze on Trout River Boulevard near Frankella Road. 

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but according to JFRD, there were serious injuries reported and at least one person was being transported for treatment.

It's unclear how the first started or the extent of damage caused to the home.

