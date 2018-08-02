Shad Khan's company plans for 1st phase of Shipyards development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguar owner Shad Kahn's Iguana Investments released plans Thursday for a convention center and hotel on the Shipyards property along Jacksonville's Northbank, between downtown and the sports complex.

This comes one day after the city accepted bids for a convention center at the site where the abandoned City Hall and Duval County Courthouse are awaiting demolition.

Plans and renderings delivered to the Downtown Investment Authority show the project would tie in plans to build an entertainment complex proposed for Lot J of TIAA Bank Field.

"The Shipyards is the optimal and obvious site for a new Jacksonville convention center. First, you have the prime riverfront access and the sense of being a true destination that only the Shipyards can offer,” Khan said in the statement. "Then, you have the synergies with the existing sports venues plus the anticipated mixed-use development planned for Lot J."

The plans contained no details on how much Phase 1 of the Shipyards would cost or what incentives the city would be asked to provide for the project. There's also no timetable for when the DIA would review or approve the project.

"We look forward to continuing the discussions and seeing what best serves the plans to continue making downtown an economic hub that pushes job creation and economic growth for the entire city," Mayor Lenny Curry's chief of staff, Brian Hughes, said in a statement.

The plan is the first step in delivering the vision first shared three years ago in the rebirth of the Shipyards project.

In a release, Kahn's company said the combined convention center and hotel would contain 490,000 square feet, including an exhibit hall and several ballrooms with views of the St. Johns River.

The proposal was created in partnership with the joint venture of Rimrock Devlin Development, a Jacksonville company, and the DeBartolo Development Company, of Tampa.

