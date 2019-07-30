Sheep hired to clear path at Jacksonville solar farm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Not a baad idea if you ask us!

A highly successful sheep program for vegetation maintenance is growing after it launched at a Jacksonville solar power generation site.

C2 Energy Capital LLC, an investor in renewable energy and storage assets, said it drives down ground maintenance costs.

The test program began in Jacksonville in 2018 at JEA's solar farm. Between 80 and 100 sheep graze the farm daily.

The committed sheep crew work, eat and sleep on the site 24 hours a day. The sheep are protected by a Great Pyrenees guardian dog who lives among the flock.

The 7-MW solar project is one of the power suppliers for JEA’s SolarMax program, aimed at offering more clean energy options to its commercial customers.

"Additional benefits of C2 Energy Capital’s solar sheep program include providing new economic opportunities for regional sheep farmers and further lowering the company’s carbon footprint," C2 Energy Capital said.

The company expects to roll out the new program across 10 projects.

“In the next phase, we’ll scale up our solar sheep program to projects covering over 300 acres in three states and drive down ground maintenance costs. It’s a win-win situation that makes good business sense for everyone involved,“ said Michael Howell, Director of Asset Management for C2 Energy Capital.

