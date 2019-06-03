Shelter offers afternoon relief during hot summer afternoons

You know it as Everbank field ... but you probably would never think of the home of the Jaguars becoming a homeless shelter .. when no games are being played there. A new bill moving through the legislature would force cities to convert…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The City Rescue Mission opens an extreme heat shelter Monday afternoon, and it will remain available through September.

The shelter says it is prepared to take in an additional 100 people at the mission's New Life Inn on West State Street when the weather is too severe to stay outdoors. People can check in at 1:30 p.m. Food, water and showers will be available.

With temperatures soaring into the triple digits, the heat can be dangerous for everyone. Authorities say people need to stay hydrated. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water.

Other recommendations:

The very old, the very young and people with chronic medical conditions are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. They should stay indoors

Do not leave children or pets in parked cars, even if the windows are cracked open.

Wear sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher.

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.



Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating, extreme weakness or fatigue, dizziness, nausea, clammy/moist skin, elevated body temperature and fast/shallow breathing.

Symptoms of heat stroke include an extremely high body temperature above 106º, profuse sweating, hallucinations, chills, throbbing headache, dizziness and slurred speech.

If you do need to work outside, you need to take frequent breaks.

The Florida Health Department's website offers more ways to prevent heat exhaustion.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.