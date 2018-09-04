Jacksonville sting nets 17 men accused of trying have sex with children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sheriff Mike Williams announced Tuesday the arrests of 17 men accused of soliciting underage girls and boys to arrange to meet in Jacksonville for sex. Two more arrests are pending.

Williams said these men thought they were talking to 13- or 14-year-old girls or boys in chat rooms and other online forums. When they went to meet their victims, the men were met by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office called it Operation DUVAL, standing for Disrupting Underage Virtual Abuse Locally. The teamed with nearly a dozen other law enforcement agencies in the trolling sting.

The men accused range in age from 19 to 67. Most of them lived in Jacksonville, but some traveled from out of state or Orlando thinking they were meeting a child for sex. they were meeting Some of them had no prior criminal histories. One was a convicted sexual offender.

One of the men, Edward Arthur Stanley, 60, is a victim advocate in North Carolina who was in Jacksonville for a Department of Defense victim advocate conference. Police said he tried to meet at a 14-year-old girl for sex.

"I think there’s a drive in some of these people, as evil as it is, that they cannot control," Williams said.

The sheriff said this should serve as a reminder to all parents to warn their children about predators and monitor where they are going and who they are talking to online.

One of those arrested was a 30-year-old Navy lieutenant who was picked up by Clay County deputies last Thursday. Michael McNeil was accused of trying to meet 12-year-old deaf girl for sex.

News4Jax is obtaining the names and charges against the other men arrested. Return to this story later this afternoon for a complete report.

