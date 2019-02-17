Shooting at hotel on Prudential Drive leaves man wounded, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot at the Lexington Hotel on Prudential Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said the victim, who was visiting Jacksonville, was found with several gunshot wounds in the hallway of one of the upper floors of the hotel. He's now hospitalized in serious condition.

Investigators said the victim was in a fight with another man he knew inside a hotel room and the altercation led to the shooting.

JSO said the investigation is active and they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and all involved in the shooting have been located.

Neither the names of the victim nor the man he was believed to be arguing with has been released.

