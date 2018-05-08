Shoplifters hit Avondale liquor store 3 times in 2 weeks, employees say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shoplifters hit a liquor store in Jacksonville's Avondale neighborhood three times in two weeks, according to employees.

The thieves were caught on camera after stealing several bottles of liquor, worth hundreds of dollars, Shores Liquors employees told News4Jax on Tuesday.

Employees said they're hoping security video and images will help identify the thieves.

In one video, a man and a woman can be seen running out of the store on St. Johns Avenue. In surveillance photos, another man in a baseball cap can be seen holding a bottle. They are some of the accused thieves who employees said stole from Shores Liquors.

"They come in. They take a couple bottles and then run out," said Shores Liquors manager Lisa, who did not wish to give her last name. "They try to go after the more expensive type product."

Lisa said the first theft happened April 21, when she said two men stole two bottles of liquor.

Still image from surveillance video showing a woman and a man running out of Shores Liquores.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows man, woman running out of liquor store

The next night, she said, the man and the woman seen in the video also took off with bottles.

But on Friday, Lisa had enough when she said a man seen wearing an Oakland A's baseball cap came in and stole a bottle of Crown Royal.

"He came around the corner here and was heading that way and I was watching the cameras because we can see the monitor right there," Lisa said. "So then he started making his way and I was, like, 'Yeah. I think he's going to be running."

Lisa immediately ran after him.

"There was a car already waiting with a driver," she said. "I did get to the window as he closed the door and I was just upset and I hit the hood of the car and they took off."

Although it was too late to catch them, Lisa said, she's hoping someone will recognize the people in the surveillance footage and arrests can be made.

Surveillance images provided by Shores Liquores

According to the store manager, Shores Liquors employees believe the thieves of Friday took off in a black Nissan, but they didn't get a license plate number.

Employees feel the liquor store chain is being targeted, saying there have 10 Shores Liquors stores in the area, four of which have been hit in the last month. Shores Liquors plans on adding more security to its stores because of all the thefts it has experienced recently.

Anyone with information about is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

