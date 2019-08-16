Shotgun-wielding man 1 of 2 sought in Circle K robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Friday identifying two armed men who robbed a convenience store.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the two men, one of whom was armed with a shotgun, robbed the Circle K on Thursday night near the intersection of St. Johns Bluff and Alden roads.

Police said one of the men went up to the counter with a black duffle bag and demanded money from a register. The other man stood by the front door, holding it open.

Both men then took off. It's unclear if they got into a vehicle.

Anyone with information that can help police was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

