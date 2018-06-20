Public safety in Jacksonville is top priority in upcoming year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the upcoming leadership of the Jacksonville City Council works to identify priorities in the next year, council members ranked their most important goals for the city on Wednesday.

Overall, public safety was ranked as the highest priority. The City Council said its second priority is keeping the city clean. The third priority was the city's ability to recover from a natural disaster, such as a storm.

The announcement comes as City Council prepares to welcome its new president, Aaron Bowman, in July.

The old courthouse and City Hall are expected to be torn down within the next year, Lori Boyer, a former council president, said. Bids opened Wednesday to companies interested in funding the demolition.

The demolition would open up possibilities for new developments downtown. Boyer is hoping to focus attention on Jacksonville's waterfront.

