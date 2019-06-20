Smoke relocates 32 residents at Mandarin nursing home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents at a nursing home in Mandarin had to be moved early Thursday morning because of smoke.

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to The Terrace of Jacksonville on Old St. Augustine Road, near Hood Road where smoke could be seen coming from one of the wings of the building.

32 residents were moved to another wing while firefighters worked to control the smoke coming from the motor of an A.C. unit.

No injuries were reported.

