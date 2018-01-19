Some evidence to be released in high-profile kidnapping case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some evidence will be released in a high-profile kidnapping case, a judge ruled at a hearing on Friday.

Gloria Williams, 52, is accused of taking newborn Kamiyah Mobley in 1998 from what was then known as University Medical Center, now called UF Health. She is set to go on trial next month.

Williams was arrested in January 2017, ending a mystery that spanned nearly two decades. Williams allegedly raised Kamiyah as her own daughter, naming her Alexis Manigo. Investigators used DNA to confirm that Manigo, who was found living in South Carolina, was, in fact, Kamiyah.

Friday's hearing focused on more than 1,100 pages of evidence.

News4Jax, along with other media outlets, were in court, trying to get that information released.

The judge ruled that, eventually, some of that evidence will be released, and the defense must show next week what it wants to keep behind wraps before the trial.

Attorneys won't say what evidence they have and won’t release, but it spans 20 years. It's unclear what the evidence might contain, but it could include DNA test results, and statements from Manigo when she learned what happened and who she really is.

By law, much of that evidence must be released when it's handed over in court to opposing counsel. Both sides have said it would bias their case.

Williams was in court for Friday's hearing. Her attorney said 235 articles have been published around the world on the case, which could cause problems for potential jurors, and releasing more information could present problems.

News4Jax's attorney said the case is no different than any other high-profile case.

They will be back in court Jan. 29.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.