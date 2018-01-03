Space heater sparks Northside house fire, homeowner says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A house fire Tuesday on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday was caused by a space heater, according to the homeowner.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded just before 5 p.m. to the blaze on Franklin Avenue.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters at the scene said the Red Cross will be assisting the family that was displaced by the fire.

The homeowner told News4Jax that she had a space heater in the living room, and she turned it on when she got home. Then the homeowner said she fell asleep, and the heater caught fire.

She said she never had a problem with the heater before Tuesday.

