Spotlight on water safety after toddler nearly drowns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The near-drowning of a toddler in Beauclerc Thursday night has experts reminding families about the importance of pool safety.

Several family members were home Thursday night when they said they lost track of their little boy and later found him in the backyard pool. He was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

This is a tragic scenario that happens all too often in Florida.

According to the USA Swimming Foundation, 21 children under the age of 15 drowned in pools or spas during Memorial Day through Labor Day this year. Nationwide, there were nearly 150 drownings in that same time frame.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger. For every child who dies from drowning, another five are taken to the hospital for near-drownings.

The USA Swimming Foundation has some suggestions for parents to prevent these types of tragedies:

Install a four-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate around all pools

Assign an adult "Water Watcher" to supervise kids at all times around the water

Make sure any pool or spa you use has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards

Parents can also look into buying a Pool Alert alarm which can be attached to the door or gate leading to the pool.

Swim experts suggest parents always keep a close eye on their kids when they're anywhere near a pool or body of water and explain the potential danger.

"The best advice I could probably give is just to make sure that you are actually watching your child, never let a child, even if they can swim, never let them be in the pool by themselves," said YMCA lifeguard Tyrah Stewart.

"Unfortunately anytime I see this, it breaks my heart because this is 100% preventable," said Charlie Chacos, executive director of Williams YMCA.

Over the summer, Jacksonville area YMCAs worked to combat these tragedies, partnering with News4Jax for the Safety Around Water campaign to help kids know what to do during a water emergency, starting with a swim-safety test.

"We feel like it is a necessity. Just like a kid learns to crawl, to stand, to walk, to run; we feel like swimming as a necessity because it keeps kids safe. It keeps people safe," Chacos said.

