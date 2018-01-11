State Attorney's Office seeks information in string of burglaries, thefts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The State Attorney's Office on Wednesday night asked the public for information in a string of home and car burglaries and auto thefts in several neighborhoods in the Jacksonville area.

According to Jacksonville investigators, a group of people targeted the Ramona, Ortega and Marsh Landing neighborhoods last fall. The State Attorney's Office said seven auto thefts, nine auto burglaries and two home burglaries were reported in all.

The State Attorney's Office also released surveillance videos related to the burglary string, asking for the public's help identifying the people who were captured on camera.

In one of the home surveillance videos, which was recorded early Oct. 21, two people can be seen walking up to a home. One is wearing gloves and has his entire face covered. The second person is wearing a hoodie that partially covers his face.

The video shows both of them peering through the front window, seemingly looking for a way inside. Moments later, video captures them trying to gain entry through another window.

That same morning, the two were spotted on surveillance camera at another home. In that video, it appears the duo is trying to break into a Mercedes-Benz SUV parked in the driveway.

Investigators said they believe the two seen in the surveillance footage are connected to the crime spree.

Anyone who has any information, or who recognizes either person in the videos, is asked to call the State Attorney's Office at 904-255-2500. Callers can remain anonymous.

