Principal: Student brought airsoft pistol to Northside elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A student on Thursday brought an airsoft gun to an elementary school on Jacksonville's Northside, school officials said.

A Garden City Elementary school student brought the airsoft pistol to school and was showing it to other students Thursday morning during the before-school extended-day program, according to a communication sent to students' parents and guardians by the principal.

"This is a prohibited item, and items such as this should never be brought to school," Principal Mychelle Grover said. "Disciplinary consequences will be administered according to the code of conduct."

No one was injured.

"We can ensure that Garden City remains a safe and productive learning environment for our students," the principal said.

Grover encouraged parents to monitor what might be in their children's backpacks as a result of the incident. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the principal at the school.

