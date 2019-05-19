Students, faculty to wear school colors at Terry Parker High to show pride

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Students and faculty at Terry Parker High School will be sporting red and black Monday to show pride in their school after a near tragedy Friday night. That's when a teenage boy from another school was shot outside the football stadium minutes before a game ended. Now the students at Terry Parker are trying to move on.

Dozens of people have shared a post on Facebook that says "The brave nation will not let this tragedy that occurred define who we are. We cannot let this overshadow the positive changes that have occurred at Terry Parker. We are a strong unified family and we are calling on everyone’s support for our students not only at Terry Parker but across the city."

The 16-year-old who was shot outside the school's stadium is a Raines High School student but it's still unclear what brought him to the school Friday night.

Terry Parker students are hoping the shooting doesn't impact how people view the school.

"It means to me I'm not going to let what happened at my school affect how I view my school I still view my school as a safe place and I"m just proud to be a brave," said student Chloe Pollackov.

Students and boosters said there has been an outpouring of support for the school.

Students say there isn't a planned pep rally, but they're just asking that everyone participates.

They say the Terry Parker family has become more tight-knit because of this incident and this will give them momentum to keep pushing forward.



