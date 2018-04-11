Survey: About one-third of UNF professors say they've been bullied

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A recent survey shows faculty-on-faculty bullying is a problem at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

About one in three UNF professors say they have been bullied, according to the survey commissioned by the university's Faculty Affairs Committee of the Faculty Association.

They survey reveals about 32 percent of faculty members responded "yes" when asked if they had been the target of faculty-on-faculty bullying in the last year, while 68 percent said "no."

VIEW: Results of UNF faculty-on-faculty bullying survey

But students told News4Jax on Tuesday that they didn't think bullying among professors was an issue on campus.

"It's very disappointing, especially in my hope that once I get off into my profession, that bullying wouldn't be prominent," UNF student Natalie Wrightson said. "But, unfortunately, it is prominent no matter where you go."

The survey, which was conducted from Nov. 21 to Jan. 12, shows about 37 percent answered "yes" to the question "Has your experience with faculty-on-faculty bullying negatively impacted your personal life?"

According to the survey, 42 percent of staff have witnesses faculty-on-faculty bullying in the last year, while more than 58 percent have not.

"That's unacceptable," UNF student Rayford James said. "We're supposed to look up to these people."

The data also shows nearly 69 percent of faculty say they haven't reported bullying.

James said if he sees professors bullying each other, he will report it right away.

"I feel like everyone should know about this because, I mean, I wouldn't want to take a professor who is, who feels self-conscious about themselves taking it out on other people," James said. "I don't want to be taught by someone like that. They're supposed to be teaching the next generation of people."

According to the data, the majority of faculty who reported being bullied by other professors were women.

In response to the survey, the university says, faculty wants to see cultural changes to prevent bullying, policies in place to protect those who report bullying and repercussions for bullies.

