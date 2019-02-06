Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested while out on bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man arrested last week in connection with a 2018 fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was arrested again while out on bond, authorities said.

William Cecil Martindale, 38, was booked into the Duval County jail about 4 a.m. Monday morning on a misdemeanor charge of DUI, according to online jail records. The DUI charge is unrelated to the 2018 crash.

Martindale was taken into custody the evening of Jan. 28 after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the death of 24-year-old Ryan Scott McKeller, who investigators said was found dead in the early-morning hours of Jan. 21, 2018, under his parked SUV on Ricky Drive, off San Jose Boulevard.

According to an arrest warrant, McKeller's DNA was determined to be a match to blood and DNA found on the fender and windshield of Martindale's car.

Martindale was booked into the jail Jan. 28 on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death in connection with the 2018 crash, but was released the next day, Jan. 29, on $25,000 bond, online jail records show.

About 3 a.m. Monday, according to an arrest report, police found Martindale in the driver's seat of a car parked in the exit lane of his apartment complex on Bartram Park Boulevard, facing the wrong side of the roadway and blocking the exit. Police noted in the report that Martindale was attempting to change gears even though the keys were out of the ignition. Police also said Martindale showed multiple signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and the smell of alcoholic beverage on his breath.

According to online jail records, Martindale was again released from jail after posting $50,000 bond Tuesday.

