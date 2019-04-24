Suspect in murder of pregnant Jacksonville woman has died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ten months after the shooting death of a pregnant Jacksonville woman at a city park, police told News4Jax on Wednesday that the suspect has died.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the suspect took his own life in California shortly after the murder of Ramona Solomon, which clears the case by exemption.

Solomon, who was four months' pregnant, was shot June 24 on a basketball court at Julius Guinyard Park on Jefferson Street in Springfield and ran to a nearby apartment complex for help, police said.

Solomon, 24, died at a hospital.





