Suspected pimp arrested in sting targeting prostitution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An undercover operation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that targeted prostitution resulted in six arrests, including a man who was charged with living off the earnings of a prostitute.

Frederick Mercer was arrested Wednesday night at the Stars Rest Inn on Lane Avenue South on the Westside.

According to the police report, Mercer was arrested after he arranged for Stephanie Ramos to get in a car with an undercover officer. Ramos was charged with prostitution. Her mug shot was not immediately available.

Jenny Guerrero, Robin Holt, Alea Smith and Laura Price were arrested at other locations on the Westside and in the Brentwood neighborhood after they approached undercover officers and offered sex, the Sheriff's Office said.

