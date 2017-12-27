Suspects sought in Jacksonville gas station robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing a convenience store on the city's Southside overnight.

Officers were called to the Kangaroo Express near Beach Boulevard and San Pablo Road about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office stated. By the time they arrived, the robbers had fled.

No one was hurt during the incident, police said.

The only description provided by police was that the men were wearing masks and carrying guns.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

