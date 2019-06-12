Suspicious man caught on surveillance camera in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People living in Riverside are on alert after a homeowner’s surveillance camera captured a man acting suspiciously.

The video appears to show the man peering through windows on the front porch of the home, opening a gate in the backyard, pulling on door handles and checking locks around the house.

Neighbors like Kate Lewis are concerned after seeing the video.

“That’s really creepy.” Lewis said. “I want to kind of double check my locks at night."

Vince Koren, the homeowner, told News4Jax the man was on his property early Monday morning for about 45 minutes.

“I thought he was casing the joint. We thought he was going to come back the next night,” Koren said.

The man seen on camera has not come back to the property since that night, but Koren filed a police report and posted the video on the Nextdoor app so his neighbors could be aware.

“He was in my backyard. He shouldn’t have been there. If you see him, keep an eye out for him," Koren said.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said the man seen in the video could face charges of attempted burglary.

People who live in the Riverside community are concerned about recent crime in the area.

A woman in Avondale recently posted on the Nextdoor app alerting the community of a home break-in. The woman said she contacted police when her home was ransacked two nights after two men were seen trying to open her front door.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office crime mapping tool shows more than 100 incidents were reported in Riverside in the last two months. Within a one-mile radius, there were 43 thefts, 24 car break-ins, 24 assaults, nine burglaries, 16 stolen cars and two robberies.

