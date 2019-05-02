SUV careens into pond in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The driver of an SUV was not injured after she drove into a pond Wednesday evening in Jacksonville Beach.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the driver lost control of the SUV while going through the intersection of 7th Street South and 12th Avenue South. News4Jax got to the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m.

A witness at the scene told News4Jax the driver of the SUV was sitting on a bench and talking with officers. Police said she was not hurt.

The SUV was pulled out of the pond shortly after 7:30 p.m.

