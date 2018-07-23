SUV sought in Jacksonville McDonald's parking lot homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released surveillance images and video Monday in the hopes of locating a vehicle that may have been involved in an April homicide outside an Arlington McDonald's.

Stefon Larell Ethridge, 21, was found shot in the parking lot of the McDonald's on University Boulevard about 11 p.m. April 29, the Sheriff's Office previously reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said police believe a sport-utility vehicle captured on surveillance footage may be linked to the case. The agency said the SUV appears to have a distinctive luggage rack on the back.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, its location or the person who may have been driving it that night is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can instead contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. There could be a reward of up to $3,000 for tips leading to an arrest in this case.

Below is a copy of the surveillance video released by police:

