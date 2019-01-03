Jacksonville

SWAT team leaves Mandarin apartment complex after standoff

By Vic Micolucci - I-TEAM reporter, anchor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office SWAT team left an apartment complex in the Mandarin area early Wednesday evening after an hourslong standoff. 

Police said there was a suicidal person at the View of Mandarin Apartments on Losco Road, just east of Old St. Augustine Road. The intersection was blocked off for several hours. 

Just before 5:30 p.m., JSO could be heard on a loudspeaker, asking the person to come out. 

About an hour and a half later, the SWAT team packed up and armored trucks departed.

The outcome of the situation is unclear at this time.

