'Talent agent' convicted of molestation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was found guilty by a jury of attempted capital sexual battery, two counts of lewd/lascivious molestation and battery, the State Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Raymond Davis faces life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled on Nov. 20.

According to the State Attorney's Office, Davis met the victims’ mother at a Jacksonville gas station in 2015. Prosecutors said Davis identified himself as a "talent agent" and gave the woman money and his business card, telling her to call him if her children were ever interested in modeling.

Soon after, prosecutors said, she moved her children into Davis’ home and abandoned them.

On Feb. 23, 2016, according to the State Attorney's Office, the victims’ aunt called police when she learned the three children had not seen their mother in a month and investigators learned that Davis had been molesting the two minor children.

