Tanker truck overturned spilling chemicals on General Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A tanker truck overturned just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday on General Avenue on Jacksonville's Westside near Blair Road in the Whitehouse area.

The Jetservice truck was carrying some type of chemical and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials crew is working on cleaning up the toxic chemical.

Some roads in the area, not far from Interstate 10 were blocked for the cleanup.

There's no word on whether the driver or anyone else was injured in the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

