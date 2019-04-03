Man charged with 2 recent Jacksonville murders, 3rd shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old man is in jail, charged with killing two men two weeks apart and a third shooting during an armed robbery. All three shootings happened earlier this year.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has named Jamin Lamar Tolliver as a suspect in the Jan. 25 shooting death of Philip Gardner. He is also charged with murder in the death of Thomas "T.J." Daniels, who was found dead on Feb. 6.

Tolliver is also charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in a Feb. 1 shooting in which a man was shot in the neck but survived.

Gardner, 44, was found dead of gunshot wounds on Barnett Street near James Small Park by officers responding to gunfire picked up by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Shot Spotter system.

Fifteen days later, less than 1 mile away, Daniels, 42, was found dead of gunshot wounds by a co-worker inside his West 23rd Street home. News4Jax was told by Daniels' sister, Karen Smith, that the victim was Tolliver's stepfather. She immediately suspected he was responsible for his death.

Smith said Tolliver wanted to take possession of his stepdad's house and he feigned grief while serving as a pallbearer at Daniels' funeral.

"It’s such a closure to the family that an arrest has been made," Smith said.

Police obtained a warrant for Tolliver, who was arrested March 6. He is being held on $1.7 million bond and is expected to be arraigned Thursday on all three charges.

According to the arrest report, two of the shootings were detected by the Shot Spotter system and the armed robbery was caught on one of the JSO's Real-Time Crime cameras (pictured, right). All three shootings were connected by another piece of new technology used by city: the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

Police and the State Attorney's Office scheduled a news conference Wednsday afternoon to provide details of the arrest and how new crime-fighting technology assisted in the arrest.

