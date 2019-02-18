Teen charged in string of hold-ups to be prosecuted as adult

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old charged in a string of hold-ups and one attempted robbery is being prosecuted as an adult, according to jail records.

Keshaun Daniels was arrested last month after a robbery on Main Street near the intersection of West 17th Street, police said.

After the armed robberies of two UF Health Jacksonville employees, Daniels was arrested and charged in connection with one of the holdups, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

After his arrest, investigators determined Daniels matched the description of a male suspect who reportedly robbed a UF Health employee the day before.

The hospital employee, a 56-year-old man, told police he finished his shift and walked into the parking garage, according to the police report. The man said he was held at gunpoint and ordered to hand over his money. The suspect got away with $75, police said.

Another robbery of a UF Health employee was also reported late last month, and jail records now show Daniels is charged in four robberies and one attempted robbery, but it's unclear who the victims were in the other cases.

Daniels has been moved into the adult jail system and is being held on $350,000 bond.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, employees were notified of the robberies and hospital security was increased as a result.

