Teen charged with attempted murder released from jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old who was arrested after shots were fired at a car full of people was released from the Duval County jail, according to inmate records.

Caleb Sheffield was arrested June 1 and charged with four counts of attempted murder, records show. He was ordered held on a $1.1 million bond. It wasn't immediately clear why he was released.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Sheffield was arrested after a car carrying four people was shot at near the intersection of Moncrief Road and Scriven Street. Two people who were inside the car were hit by gunfire.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting was not random and the vehicle was targeted.

